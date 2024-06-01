National League news - June

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from May.

1 June

Boston United defender Tom Leak has signed a new contract for next season.

The 23-year-old made 32 appearances and scored three goals in 2023-24 as they won promotion from National League North.

Maidenhead United have signed left-back Tyrese Dyce from National League South side Slough Town.

The 23-year-old came through the academy programme at West Brom and also had a spell at Sunderland before joining Slough, for whom he scored four times in 31 appearances this season.