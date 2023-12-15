National League news - December 2023

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from November.

15 December

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Josh Stones on a short-term loan from League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 20-year-old moves to Boundary Park on a youth loan which runs until 12 January.

14 December

Bromley have signed winger Myles Weston from National League rivals Dagenham and Redbridge.

The 35-year-old Antigua and Barbuda international scored eight goals in 139 appearances for the Daggers after joining in January 2020.

The contract of Southend United forward Dan Mooney has been terminated by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old joined from Altrincham in July 2022 but scored just three goals in 47 appearances for the Shrimpers.

Chesterfield captain Jamie Grimes has signed a new contract to remain with the National League leaders until the end of the 2024-25 season.

"I have loved my time here and long may it continue. I am determined to help get this club back to where it belongs," he said.

13 December

Rochdale forward Devante Rodney, 25, is facing a "significant" spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Dale boss Jimmy McNulty told the club website: "Dev will be out for quite a length of time. We're still waiting for the news on what will need to be done with that. We're hoping for the best."

12 December

Solihull Moors have parted company with assistant coach James Quinn after just over five years at the club.

The former Blackpool and West Brom striker, 48, was brought in to help Tim Flowers in August 2018, then stayed on under his successors Jimmy Shan and Neal Ardley.

Moors sit fourth in the National League, 15 points behind runaway leaders Chesterfield.

11 December

York City have re-signed Harrogate defender Will Smith on a one-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old made nine league appearances for the Minstermen earlier this season before returning to his parent club last month for treatment on a knee injury.

8 December

Woking have signed free agent Paul Osew on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 23-year-old defender has played at AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town, leaving the Cobblers this summer.

Kidderminster Harriers have signed AFC Fylde striker Gold Omotayo for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old, who joined Fylde from King's Lynn in the summer, has agreed a contract to the end of the 2024-25 season.

7 December

Boreham Wood have signed 20-year-old forward Jahmari Clarke on a youth loan from League One side Reading.

The Jamaica Under-20 international has scored twice in 14 appearances for the Royals and spent the second half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers.

5 December

Gateshead midfielders Greg Olley and Robbie Tinkler, both 27, have been ruled out for "the foreseeable future".

Olley has scored five times in 18 appearances this season but suffered a knee ligament injury in the draw with Southend on 25 November.

Tinkler, who has scored once in 14 league appearances this campaign, has had surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in the FA Cup game with Stourbridge on 14 October.

4 December

Hartlepool United have signed centre-back Ciaran Brennan on a short-term loan from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has made 18 first-team appearances for the Owls and has previously had spells on loan with Notts County and Swindon Town.

"The lads have been very welcoming in training. I want to get a run of games under my belt and I can't wait to get straight into the thick of things," he said.