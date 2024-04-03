National League news - April 2024

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

3 April

Hartlepool have appointed former manager Ronnie Moore as their chief scout.

The 71-year-old managed Pools between 2014 and 2016 and had two spells at both Rotherham and Tranmere.