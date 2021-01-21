National League financial crisis worsens with Concord Rangers unable to play fixtures

A general view as spectators watch the pre-season friendly match at the Towbar Express Stadium - PA

Non-league football’s funding crisis has deepened with Concord Rangers refusing to play more fixtures in National League South.

Rangers’ chairman Antony Smith issued a statement the day after clubs met to discuss how to deal with future Government funding now coming as loans rather than grants.

Smith confirmed that his team, who were scheduled to play Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday, will not be playing until there is “clearer information” on the financial support for clubs going forward.

They also want to know whether there will be assistance for testing players and staff for Covid-19. “We are the only 'elite' competition that are not doing this,” read Smith’s statement.

Clubs in the fifth and sixth tier of English football have been operating without crowds since the UK’s national lockdown, while some were not allowed supporters through the turnstiles under the Tier system to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The National League’s board will meet on Friday to decide the next steps for their 66 clubs and the “Winter Survival Package” from the Government. Three options now available are: clubs take long-term loans with low interest rates; the National League takes the loans centrally and distributes; or suspend the 2020/21 campaign.

Stopping the season was thought to the be the last resort but Concord’s stance could be a significant move. The Canvey Island-based club are fourth from bottom in the table under manager Danny Scopes.

Borrowing more money has led to fears over implications for clubs in terms of where the loan stands behind other debt, security over the loan and repayments, even on soft terms.

There is also anger among the non-league outfits that staff were taken off furlough because of the grants but the funding deal has now changed.

"I have chaired our club now for just over 20 years and during that time we have never borrowed a penny and we certainly would not be looking to start now," Smith said after the initial funding meeting.

"My personal belief is that if we cannot get the DCMS decision overturned then the season should be suspended, and a decision made on null-and-void or points-per-game."