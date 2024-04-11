National Hot Rod Association races into Las Vegas for the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Start your engines and ignite your senses because the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series 4-Wide Nationals returns to Las Vegas this weekend with all the nitro action.

“Three days of incredible racing action,” National Hot Rod Association Director of Communications Joshua Hachat said. “Zero to 330 mph in three seconds, 50,000 horsepower, unbelievable sensory experience.”

To put the speed into perspective, a daily driver can go 0 to 60 miles per hour in four seconds. The racecars in the 4-Wide Nationals go from 0 to 100 in less than one second and more than three times that in just under four seconds.

With double the number of racecars racing on the track, the event is not just something to see, but also feel.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Hachat exclaimed. “The sensory overload – the smell, the feel, the sound, it has to be seen in person to be believed.”

Thursday morning, Top Field Driver Josh Hart was in the racecar as it accelerates to astronomical speeds.

“You don’t have to hear these racecars, you can feel the racecars,” Hart said.

The overall racing experience is unique as Las Vegas is home to one of only two 4-wide races in the United States. The event offers fans an interactive experience on and off the track. Every ticket comes with a pit pass for fans to check out the cars and meet the drivers.

The 4-Wide Nationals takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

For tickets and more information, visit the NHRA website.

