National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Vincent Lecavalier will become the second player in Tampa Bay Lightning history to have his number retired, the team announced on Monday.

The Lightning will retire Lecavalier's No. 4 in a ceremony prior to the team's home game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 10, 2018.

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed undrafted free agent forward Sam Miletic to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Miletic, 20, played in two NHL preseason games with the Penguins this year, scoring the opening goal in Pittsburgh's win in Columbus on Friday.

The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old Anderson-Dolan was a second-round (41st overall) selection of the Kings in 2017 NHL draft.