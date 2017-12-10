National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The St. Louis Blues placed forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with a right ankle injury and he will be re-evaluated in six weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Schwartz sustained the injury when he blocked a shot in the Blues' 6-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday in Detroit. He had to be helped off the ice after suffering the injury, which occurred late in the first period, and was not able to put any pressure on his right leg.

Schwartz, 25, did not return for the final two periods and the Blues said after the game that initial X-rays were negative. Before having to leave the game, Schwartz scored his 14th goal of the season.

- - -

The Vegas Golden Knights activated three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-Andre Fleury from injured reserve and assigned fellow goaltender Maxime Lagace to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Fleury has been sidelined since Oct. 14 with a concussion. The 33-year-old Quebec native recorded a 3-1-0 mark with a 2.48 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in four games this season.

Lagace owned a 6-6-1 record with a 3.79 GAA and .872 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. He recorded a career-high 36 saves in Vegas' 5-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

- - -

The Florida Panthers plan to retire No. 37 in honor of franchise founder and former owner H. Wayne Huizenga, the team announced.

Panthers owner Vincent Viola made the announcement on the 25th anniversary since the club was awarded a hockey franchise. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 19 at BB&T Center when the Panthers host the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The number was selected by the Huizenga family in recognition of Wayne's birth year and lucky number.

The No. 37 will be the second number retired by the franchise and both honor front office members. In October 2010, the organization raised No. 93 to the rafters in honor of William A. Torrey, the former Panthers president and current special advisor to the general manager.

- - -

The Dallas Stars recalled forward Jason Dickinson from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Dickinson, 22, has appeared in four games with Dallas this season, registering two shots and four penalty minutes. In 20 games with Texas, he has 14 points (13 goals, one assist). His 13 goals are tied for second in the AHL.