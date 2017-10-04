National Hockey League roundup

FILE PHOTO: Feb 28, 2016; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr (68) skates with the puck in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Calgary Flames signed future Hall of Fame forward Jaromir Jagr to a one-year, $1 million contract, the team officially announced prior to Wednesday's season-opening game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Jagr, who will not suit up for Wednesday's game, can earn an additional $1 million in bonuses with Calgary, multiple outlets reported. The 45-year-old reportedly had been linked to the Flames earlier this week.

"We watched a lot of his shifts from last year," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said of Jagr.

"Correction, we watched all of his shifts from last year. He still has that ability inside the blueline to hold onto pucks. His mind is at an elite level. He still makes plays.

"Is pace his strongest asset? No, but then you figure how you support speed around him and ultimately allow him to bring his assets into play. He's different than other guys at 45 who depend primarily on pace."

- - -

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward Bryan Bickell to a one-day contract so he can officially retire from the NHL as a member of the team.

Bickell, 31, was a member of three Stanley Cup championship teams (2010, 2013, 2015) with the Blackhawks and played 384 of his 395 career NHL games in Chicago.

Bickell played his last NHL game with the Carolina Hurricanes in April after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last November.

"As any professional athlete will tell you, stepping away from the game is extremely difficult, especially given my circumstances," Bickell said in a statement released by the Blackhawks.

- - -

The Blackhawks officially placed forward Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve to free up salary-cap space.

The move allowed Chicago to replace Hossa on the roster. Hossa, 38, said in June he would not play this season and potentially beyond because of a skin condition.