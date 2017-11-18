National Hockey League roundup

FILE PHOTO: Nov 7, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) passes the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Columbus Blue Jackets signed right winger Cam Atkinson to a seven-year, $41.125 million contract extension that will run through the 2024-25 season.

The contract has an average annual value of $5.875 million, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Friday.

Atkinson, 28, owns 233 points (125 goals, 108 assists) and 106 penalty minutes in 397 career NHL games, all with the Blue Jackets. He ranks second in team history in goals and game-winning goals (25), fourth in points, seventh in games played and 10th in assists.

--

The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to terms with forward Josh Leivo on a one-year contract extension worth $925,000, the team announced.

Leivo, 24, has one assist in five games for the Maple Leafs this season.

--

The Detroit Red Wings placed defenseman Danny DeKeyser on long-term injured reserve, the team announced.

The move is retroactive to Oct. 10, the last time DeKeyser played in the third game of the season.

He was injured when the puck struck his ankle from close range.

In a corresponding move, the Red Wings recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.