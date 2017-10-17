National Hockey League roundup

May 19, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) celebrates after scoring a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson will make his season debut in Tuesday's home game versus the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Monday.

Karlsson missed the Senators' first five games of the campaign after undergoing offseason surgery to fix tendons in his left foot. Ottawa has played well in the absence of the two-time Norris Trophy recipient, winning three straight to improve to 3-0-2 on the season.

Karlsson recorded 18 points while playing in all 19 postseason games last spring for the Senators in their run to the Eastern Conference final.

--

The Montreal Canadiens and defenseman Mark Streit mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced.

Streit cleared waivers last week but did not report to Laval of the American Hockey League. The 39-year-old was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday.

--

The Winnipeg Jets placed forward Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Perreault exited in the third period of Saturday night's 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Perreault, 29, has one goal, two assists and four penalty minutes in five games this season.

--

The Arizona Coyotes recalled Adin Hill from the Tucson Roadrunners and assigned fellow goaltender Marek Langhamer to the American Hockey League affiliate.

Hill, 21, has a 1-1-0 record with a .968 save percentage and 0.65 goals-against average and one shutout in two games with the Roadrunners this season. Last year, the Comox, British Columbia, native was 16-14-6 with a .906 save percentage and 3.16 goals-against average.