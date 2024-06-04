National high school bowling tournament coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship will take place at Leisure Lances in Lancaster.

From June 8-10 high school bowlers from around the country will compete in four divisions: Girls and Boys singles, and Girls and Boys team.

Twenty-five states will be represented including Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii.

For the love of bowling; Harrisburg’s ABC Lanes gives bowlers a place to call home

Middletown High School and Elizabethtown High School will be competing in the team division while Rayana Gonzalez of Central Dauphin East, Madelyn Bogovic of Cedar Cliff and Jackson Coy of Mechanicsburg will each represent Pennsylvania in singles.

More information on the competition can be found here: U.S. High School Bowling National Championship

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.