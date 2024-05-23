National Guard’s Warrior Games held in Appleton to prep recruits before boot camp

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the past weekend, the National Guard hosted a training event in Appleton for future soldiers, dubbed the ‘Warrior Games.’

Roughly 100 soldiers participated in the Warrior Games along with dozens of recruits. Recruits were trained on basic soldier skills before being shipped off to boot camp.

During the Warrior Games, recruits formed teams and competed for titles. The event’s goal is to create friendly competition, motivation, and comradery to get recruits prepared for basic training.

“It really helps them get in the mindset,” said National Guard Recruiting Chief Benjamin Bock. “There often is a fear of working hard to get that title, so a lot of it is just getting them in the right mindset to allow them to know that they can do it and not quit on themselves.”

The annual Warrior Challenge is the last drill before the National Guard’s major ship season.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving, you can contact your local National Guard group.

