New National Gay Flag Football League Sparks Controversy In The NFL World

MEGA (left) Canva Stock Images (right)

The Buffalo Bills, among other NFL teams, are at the center of controversy after announcing their support for the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL).

The NFL organization shocked the sports world by showing its support for the NGFFL and revealing a sponsorship to launch a chapter in Buffalo and 27 other cities. The NGFFL is a non-profit sports organization that seeks to promote American flag football's positive social and athletic enjoyment.

After hearing the news, many sports fans initially thought the National Gay Flag Football League was a joke. However, once they realized it was real, the NFL faced backlash.

What Is The National Gay Flag Football League?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

The Buffalo Bills announced on June 18 that the organization is thrilled to sponsor the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) in starting a new chapter in Buffalo. As a nonprofit organization, the NGFFL strives to foster social connections and promote the enjoyment of American flag football.

"We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League," NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton said, per the official press release.

Bringing Inclusion To The NFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NGFFL (@ngffl)

The Bills said this partnership is a game-changer in introducing LGBTQ+ organized football to Buffalo. By joining the ranks of other supportive NFL teams like the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills are helping to make our expanding league even more inclusive.

"Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive," Horton continued.

The NGFFL, established in 2002, has been steadily expanding into major cities across the U.S.

"We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL," Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact, Michelle Roberts said, per the press release. "Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community."

NGFFL Sparks Controversy

?#BREAKING: The Buffalo Bills have just announced that they’re helping to launch the National Gay Football League. pic.twitter.com/vezliqW0pm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 18, 2024

After hearing the news, many sports fans bashed the National Gay Flag Football League, with some even thinking the news was a joke.

"This is a joke, right?" one X user asked.

"They will fail faster than CNN+," another claimed.

"This one of your wildest drops ever," a third X user expressed.

"We’re all sick of it," one social media user wrote after hearing the news.

The Backlash Continues...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NGFFL (@ngffl)

Thousands more comments came pouring in, slamming the NFL for their decision to sponsor the National Gay Flag Football League.

"Stop this weak and gay sh-t being shoved down our throats," one sports fan expressed.

While another X user asked, "Soo... I have Questions. How do you prove that you are gay? Is there a test? Are straight people allowed to play too?"

Someone else asked, "Isn’t it illegal to discriminate based on sexual preference?"

National Gay Flag Football League's Mission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NGFFL (@ngffl)

According to the official website, the National Gay Flag Football League's mission is "to build an inclusive and empowering community through celebrating diversity, athleticism, and sportsmanship."

The NGFFL provides "a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds to share their passion for flag football, promoting equality both on and off the field."

"Our league breaks down barriers, challenges stereotypes, and fosters an environment where everyone feels valued. Through sports, we empower individuals, foster connections, and contribute to LGBTQ+ rights. Join us in championing diversity and equality, leaving a lasting impact on sports and society," the organization said.