Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-LA Chargers game

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to complete a December trifecta on “Thursday Night Football.”

A win against the Los Angeles Chargers in California would give the Chiefs a victory over all three AFC West foes in a 12-day span. On Sunday, the Chiefs thumped the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9, and a week before that, KC beat the Denver Broncos 22-9.

Can the Chiefs make it three for three? Here is what 52 pundits are saying about the “Thursday Night Football” game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. Central and will be broadcast on Fox (WDAF, Ch. 4 in Kansas City).

It was a split decision for the two ProFootballTalk writers. Michael David Smith sees a 28-21 Chiefs victory. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs’ defense has had an incredible turnaround this season, and the matchup with Justin Herbert should be a great one.” Mike Florio predicted a 24-21 Chargers win. He wrote: “Three years ago, the Chargers shocked the AFC West with a late-season win on a Thursday night in Kansas City. This time around, it shouldn’t be quite as shocking.”

A 31-24 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. Here is part of what he wrote: “Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes II are among the top-five passers in terms of yardage, and they will revisit the 30-24 thriller from Week 3. The Chiefs, however, are doing it with defense.They have allowed 17 points or less through a six-game winning streak.”

A 34-33 Chiefs win is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Kansas City hasn’t looked bad in over a month, having won six straight games while regaining their status as the Super Bowl betting favorite. The Chargers? They could really use a signature home win in front of a crowd that is often partial to the visitors.”

The Chiefs will prevail 33-27 says Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network.This is part of what he wrote: “Another dominant victory from the Chiefs has them sitting pretty at 9-4 on a six-game winning streak. During that stretch, the offense has had its moments, but it has been the defense that’s shone. They have only allowed more than 20 points once since Week 6 and could be the difference in this game.”

Story continues

A 31-27 Chiefs win is the prediction from Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. Here is a snippet from his story: “The Chargers tend to play the Chiefs tough and won at K.C. earlier this season. Injuries to Austin Ekeler, Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr. are a concern though and a season sweep is a tall order.”

A 31-28 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic. He wrote: “The Chiefs have won six straight games. They will make it seven in a thriller at Los Angeles in Week 15.”

Four of the eight Athletic writers believe the Chiefs will win: Nick Kosmider, Tashan Reed, Michael-Shawn Dugar and Mark Kaboly. Those picking the Chargers are: Ben Standig, Jay Morrison, Chris Burke and Katherine Terrell. This is an excerpt from the Athletic story: “Back when the Chiefs were 3-4 in late October, we’re not sure which of the following would be more perplexing: That a six-game winning streak would follow or that Patrick Mahomes would have almost nothing to do with that success. All right, definitely the latter.”

Six of seven writers for CBS Sports predicted a Chiefs win: Pete Prisco, Jason LaCanfora, John Breech, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg and Ryan Wilson. Picking the Chargers: Dave Richard. Prisco predicted a 31-27 score. This is from his story: “The Chiefs have been rolling behind their defense, while the Chargers have cranked up the offense with Justin Herbert the past few weeks. Patrick Mahomes will match Herbert throw for throw, and the Chiefs will get the best of it on the road.”

Nine of 11 pundits at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Emmanuel Acho, Matt Bowen, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Laura Rutledge, Rob Ninkovich, Damien Woody, Jeremy Fowler and Kevin Seifert. Picking the Chargers are Mike Clay and Seth Wickersham.

Nine of the 10 members of the Dallas Morning-News see the Chiefs winning: Tim Cowlishaw, Michael Gehlken, Dana Larson, Damon Marx, Jean-Jacques Taylor, Newy Scruggs, Kevin Sherrington, Craig Miller and Calvin Watkins. The pick for Los Angeles: David Moore.

Four of five Sports Illustrated writers forecast a Chiefs win: Albert Breer, Gary Grammling, Jenny Vrenta and Mitch Goldich. Picking the Chargers: Conor Orr.

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from the four Athlon Sports writers: Bryan Fischer, Ben Weinrib, Rob Doster and Aaron Wilson.