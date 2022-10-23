Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game

The last time the Chiefs won a road game against the San Francisco 49ers, Pat Mahomes was 1 year old.

That’s Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father. So yeah, it’s been a while.

The all-time series is tied 7-7, and while the Chiefs have won four of their last five games against the 49ers, including Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco has a 5-1 record at home. The only Chiefs’ victory at San Francisco came on Dec. 6, 1971.

Quarterback Len Dawson threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Otis Taylor, who also rushed for a score as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 26-17 at Candlestick Park.

Can the Chiefs end that skid on Sunday? Here is what 56 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and will be broadcast on WDAF (Ch. 4).

A 26-23 Chiefs victory is the prediction from NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal. This is part of what he wrote: “Can the 49ers still run on early downs? If they can and their defensive line can continue to get quick pressure against a Chiefs offensive line that has struggled to pass protect lately, an upset is in play.”

Picking the Chiefs are Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith and Mike Florio. Smith sees a 24-17 score. He wrote: “It’s strength against strength when the Chiefs’ offense meets the 49ers’ defense, and I think Patrick Mahomes will make a few of his trademark plays that no defense can stop.” Florio predicted a 28-21 final. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs will be feeling just desperate enough after losing to the Bills. And the Chiefs are just good enough to get the win.”

A 33-23 Chiefs win is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. Here is an excerpt from his story: “I guess the temptation would be to say that the Bills made some sort of statement against the Chiefs last week, but I’m not so sure about that. What is fair to say about Kansas City is that they’ve looked pedestrian more often than we’re used to, and their big wins – against Arizona and Tampa Bay – are against teams that we now know have obvious problems. The sky certainly isn’t falling, but the Chiefs have some fine-tuning to do.”

A 28-24 Chiefs win is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is a snippet of his story: ”It’s a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. We can’t blame you for taking the 49ers here given the value at home. Patrick Mahomes, however, led the Chiefs to 40-plus performances in their last two road games against Arizona and Tampa Bay.”

All 10 Athletic writers predicted a Chiefs victory: Josh Kendall, Tashan Reed, Mark Kaboly, Zack Berman, Austin Mock, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Nick Kosminder, Jay Morrison, Ben Standig and Larry Holder. The Athletic writers shared this: “It will be a fascinating matchup of one of the league’s best offenses (Kansas City) going up against an absolutely dominant defense (San Francisco). The 49ers enter Sunday’s game allowing just 14.8 points (second best in the NFL) and 255.8 yards (by far the best) in the NFL. It is a very similar matchup to what Kansas City faced a week ago at home against Buffalo, where it produced just 20 points, its second-lowest output of the season.”

Six of seven writers at CBS Sports predicted the Chiefs will prevail: Pete Prisco,vJared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg. Picking the Niners: Will Brinson. Prisco predicted a 30-23 final score. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs offense against the 49ers defense will be fun to watch. I just don’t think the 49ers will slow them down enough with a lot of injuries on that side of the ball. Look for Patrick Mahomes to get back on track.”

Two of three Pro Football Network reporters picked the Chiefs: Dalton Miller (27-20 final score) and Dallas Robinson (28-17). The pick for San Francisco: Adam Beasley (26-24). This is an excerpt of what Beasley wrote: “(T)he Niners will find success on offense against a KC defense that ranks 24th in EPA per play (.06), 27th in goal-to-go (81.8%), and 29th in the red zone (75%).”

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from all six Bleacher Report writers: Gary Davenport, Greg Ivory, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton, Wes O’Donnell and Brent Sobleski. .This is part of what Ivory wrote. “Kansas City’s fourth-ranked run defense should fare well against head coach Kyle Shanahan’s ground attack, which is the bread and butter of his offense. Overall, this is a bad matchup for an injury-riddled 49ers squad. Chiefs win by a touchdown.”

The Chiefs will win 27-23 says FanSided’s Matt Verderame. This is from his story: “Probably the best game of the week. If the Niners were healthy, this would be a great spot to see San Francisco get physical and win. While this should still be close, the Chiefs are simply healthier.”

All five Audacy writers think the Chiefs will win.

Six of eight pundits at ESPN believe the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Jeremy Fowler, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano and Jason Reid. Taking the 49ers: Stephania Bell and Seth Wickersham.

The 49ers were the pick from three of five people at Sports Illustrated: Conor Orr, Gary Grammling and John Pluym. Picking the Chiefs: Albert Breer and Mitch Goldich.

All six writers at USA Today went with the Chiefs winning: Jarrett Bell (27-24 final score), Chris Bumbaca 24-23), Nate Davis (24-20), Safid Deen (27-24), Tyler Dragon (23-17) and Lorenzo Reyes (28-23).