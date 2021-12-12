Here is who national experts are predicting will win the Chiefs-Raiders game

This will be a huge five days for the Chiefs.

On Sunday, the Chiefs play host to division-rival Las Vegas, then travel to California to face the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”

FiveThirtyEight.com shows the Chiefs currently have a 90% chance of making the playoffs and a 60% shot at winning the AFC West. If the Chiefs win both of those games, their chances of being in the postseason increase to better than 99%, and they’d have 95% chance of being division champs.

Will the Chiefs take care of the Raiders on Sunday? Here is what 58 pundits are saying about the game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on KCTV (Ch. 5).

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from the New York Times’ Emmanuel Morgan. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Kansas City’s defense has improved after a slow start to the season and has held each of its last five opponents — including the Raiders in Week 10 — to under 20 points. Meanwhile, the offense seems to have adjusted to feasting on sure gains since opponents have limited Patrick Mahomes’ downfield strikes. Kansas City is clearly the better team and should easily dole Las Vegas its fifth loss in six games.”

The Chiefs will prevail 34-16 says Bill Bender of the Sporting News. Here is part of what he wrote: “Remember the Raiders’ 40-32 upset at Kansas City last year? The Chiefs probably do. Las Vegas is reeling in the AFC West race, and Kansas City is doing it with a defense that has allowed 11.2 points per game through a five-game winning streak.”

A 27-14 Chiefs win is the prediction from Alex Buck of Pro Football Network .This is part of what he wrote: “This is not a friendly matchup for the Raiders. They’re struggling as it is, and heading into Kansas City, who are in the opposite form, is a disaster. I can see this one getting away from Las Vegas in a hurry. Still, I don’t expect the Chiefs to put up quite as many points this time.”

A 27-17 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. Here is a snippet of his story: “I may add a field goal to the Raiders’ total if Darren Waller suits up; he is that important to their offense. Without the mismatch tight end, there’s little reason to believe Las Vegas’ attack will have enough juice to score on this improved Kansas City defense.” (Editor’s note: Waller won’t play Sunday)

Each of the eight Athletic writers believe the Chiefs will be the victors: Ben Standig, Jay Morrison, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Chris Burke, Tashan Reed, Katherine Terrell, Nick Kosmider and Mark Kaboly. This is an excerpt from the Athletic story: “What in the world has come over the Kansas City defense? The Chiefs allowed 29 points per game during their 3-4 start. They’ve since won five games in a row, most recently a 22-9 win over the Broncos, and have conceded just 11.2 points per contest. Denver outgained Kansas City 404-267 on Sunday. But the Broncos were 1-of-3 in the red zone and had three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown. The Chiefs have 11 takeaways during this winning streak and continue to find ways to win.”

The Chiefs will prevail, say the two Pro Football Talk writers. Michael David Smith sees a 20-13 final. He wrote: “ The Chiefs’ defense has made a dramatic turnaround this season, and they’ll continue to play well as Derek Carr has a rough day.” Mike Florio predicted a 34-20 score. He wrote in part: “(The Raiders will) try their damnedest, but Andy Reid remains the far better coach than Rich Bisaccia. Also, the Chiefs still remember the post-game victory lap the Raiders made around Arrowhead Stadium last year.”

A 30-17 Chiefs win is the prediction from Yardbarker’s Chris Mueller. This is from his story: “Kansas City’s defense kept up its suffocating ways against the Broncos, dominating the proceedings in a 22-9 win. Denver did pile up yardage, but most of it came when the game was already well in hand, and the Chiefs were more than happy to trade yards and even points for time off the clock. New England’s seven-game winning streak has captured all the attention in the AFC, but the Chiefs have now won five in a row, and still haven’t consistently looked ‘back’ on offense.”

All eight writers for CBS Sports predicted a Chiefs win: Pete Prisco, Jason LaCanfora, John Breech, Will Brinson,Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson, and Dave Richard. Prisco predicted a 34-21 final score. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “When these two met earlier this year, the Kansas City offense had its best day of the season. The Vegas defense will be the tonic to get the Kansas City offense back on track. Patrick Mahomes lights it up.”

Ten of 11 pundits at ESPN see the Chiefs winning: Emmanuel Acho, Mike Clay, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Damien Woody, Laura Rutledge, Kevin Seifert, Matt Bowen, Rob Ninkovich and Seth Wickersham. The lone choice for the Raiders came from Jeremy Fowler.

The Chiefs will be victorious, say three writers for The Star: Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger.

Each of the seven writers at USA Today picked the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (30-27 final score), Nate Davis (29-17), Jori Epstein (28-21), Mike Freeman (28-21), Mike Jones (30-20), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (30-17) and Lorenzo Reyes (27-22).

A Chiefs win is the prediction from all five Audacy writers: Jordan Cohn, Tim Kelly, Jesse Pantuosco, John Healy and Dan Mennella.

The five staff writers at Sports Illustrated picked the Chiefs: Albert Breer, Gary Grammling, Jenny Vrenta, Conor Orr and Mitch Goldich.

A Chiefs victory is the prediction from the four Athlon Sports writers: Bryan Fischer, Ben Weinrib, Rob Doster and Aaron Wilson.