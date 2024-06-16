National embarrassment: Real Madrid star faces backlash over poor NT display

Vinicius Jr., the star forward for Real Madrid and a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, has faced heavy criticism for his recent performances with the Brazil national team.

Despite his impressive displays at Real Madrid, Vinicius has recently struggled to live up to expectations in Brazil’s preparatory matches for the Copa America.

Brazilian fans and analysts had high hopes for Vinicius, expecting him to take on a leadership role in the national team’s attack, especially after the season he had with Madrid.

Unfortunately, he has not managed to replicate his club form in these recent games. This situation mirrors what happened when he first joined Real Madrid, where his inconsistent performances initially raised doubts about his abilities.

Ballon d’Or in doubt?

In the lead-up to the Copa America, Brazil played two friendly matches. They narrowly defeated Mexico 3-2 and drew 1-1 with the United States.

During these games, players like Endrick and Rodrygo stepped up, scoring crucial goals. However, Vinicius failed to make a significant impact, which has led to widespread disappointment among fans and media in Brazil.

Vinicius Jr. has scored just three goals for Brazil.(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

For what it is worth, Vinicius’ last goal for Brazil dates back to June 17, 2023, when he scored against Guinea in a 4-1 win in a friendly match. In competitive matches, his last international goal dates back to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This underwhelming performance has resulted in sharp criticism towards the forward, who is considered one of the top candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

Interestingly, his chances of winning this prestigious award heavily depend on his showing in the upcoming Copa America, which begins this week.

Public opinion and the press in Brazil suggest that unless he drastically improves and leads his team to victory, his hopes for the award are slim.

Deserved criticism

Critics argue that Vinicius’s level of play with the national team is far below what he delivers at Real Madrid.

They point out his poor goal-scoring record for Brazil, having only netted three times in 30 appearances, which is seen as unacceptable for a player of his calibre.

Analysts are particularly disappointed by his inability to finish chances, dribble effectively, make successful passes, and escape defenders to create scoring opportunities.

Vinicius is also criticized for making poor decisions on the field. Commentators have noted that he doesn’t have the same impact with the national team as he does with Real Madrid.

This echoes the concerns from his early days at the Spanish club, where he was praised for his persistence but criticized for his poor decision-making and lack of precision.