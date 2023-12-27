National college football broadcaster, analyst Brock Huard calls bowl games ‘unwatchable’

The bowl season is in full swing with lots of games today through New Year’s Day. There is a lot of college football to watch. Many would regard that as a good thing. Yet, Fox Sports college football analyst and color commentator Brock Huard thinks that modern bowl games — particularly in 2023 — aren’t very easy to watch at all.

On the “Brock And Salk Show” at KIRO 710 AM radio in Seattle, Huard said on Tuesday that modern bowl games have become “unwatchable.” Huard explained that the big exodus of players into the transfer portal, combined with opt-outs, has watered down these games and made them unreflective of the teams and rosters we watched during the regular season. Huard lamented the confluence of bowl season with transfer portal season. Having the portal open in December very clearly gets in the way of having full rosters for bowl games, undercutting the product and diminishing the quality of the postseason.

Caleb Williams opting out of the Holiday Bowl while lots of high-profile Trojans transferred out of the program is an illustration of Huard’s point. It’s hard to see how he could possibly be wrong.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire