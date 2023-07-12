National college basketball insider takes notes on USC practice in Galen Center

This is only July, but Jon Rothstein only sleeps in May. The consummate college basketball insider doesn’t slow down a whole lot in the offseason. He visits campuses and checks in on lots of different programs across the country. He attended USC basketball’s offseason practice on Tuesday, July 11, in the Galen Center, taking notes on the Trojans before one of the most anticipated college hoops seasons in USC basketball history.

We all know that Bronny James is the person who will bring Hollywood-style buzz to USC basketball this season, and that national media personalities will talk about USC hoops for (quite possibly) the first time in their careers. A lot of casual sports fans will be exposed to USC basketball for the first time.

Rothstein, as a college hoops junkie, is intent on providing a set of insights which cater to the serious college hoops fan and not the casual observer drawn in by what Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless might say. In this sense, Rothstein’s commitment to painting a picture for the college hoops diehard provides a truer look at USC basketball.

Some of his notes and takeaways from Tuesday’s practice are eye-opening. We’ll give you those takeaways and then offer some commentary ourselves.

Here we go, Trojan fans:

PROOF OF ATTENDANCE

Greetings from the Galen Center. Here for USC practice. Year 11 of the Andy Enfield era. pic.twitter.com/2Zz3HYTffD — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 11, 2023

ISAIAH COLLIER POINT OF FOCUS

USC freshman Isaiah Collier tells me that he's taking approximately 500 three-point shots per day. Was terrific today in practice at absorbing contact and finishing at the rim with a high percentage. Will form an elite backcourt with Pac-12 Preseason POY favorite Boogie Ellis. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 11, 2023

Collier is an elite passer and rim attacker. If he has a weakness or — at the very least — an underdeveloped component to his offensive game, it’s 3-point shooting. If he can improve in that regard, he becomes an even more complete player.

BIG-MAN DEPTH

USC's overall depth and size at center is staggering. Trojans have 20 fouls to give at the 5. Vince Iwuchukwu, Joshua Morgan, Kijani Wright, Arrinten Page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 11, 2023

How will Andy Enfield distribute these minutes? How will he combine bigs on the floor in his rotations? Those are two big questions. It is notable that Rothstein included Arrinten Page, the incoming freshman, in his overview of the USC bigs. Remember: Page was a teammate of Isaiah Collier in high school. Since Collier is the Trojan most likely to play extended minutes in every game (along with Boogie Ellis), Rothstein’s analysis suggests that we will see some lineups with Collier and Page.

SELLERS MARKET

A potential X-Factor to monitor for USC? Oziyah Sellers. 3-point sniper should get open looks playing alongside Isaiah Collier. Trojans need either he or Bronny James to provide offense. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 11, 2023

The role for Bronny James on this USC team at the offensive end of the floor will be to hit catch-and-shoot 3-pointers when Isaiah Collier drives and kicks. Collier’s rim-attacking will draw defenders into the paint, setting up open 3-pointers from Bronny. If USC gets good 3-point shooting from Bronny, it becomes an instantly better offensive team.

If Oziyah Sellers can support Bronny and add even more spot-up shooting to the mix, this team could really take off. If Sellers and Bronny are both knocking down 3-pointers this season, USC truly becomes a Final Four threat and the Pac-12 favorite.

Obviously, though: Sellers has to prove he can deliver before we get to that point.

NOTABLE DETAILS, PART ONE

Early prediction on USC's 2023-24 starting five: Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, DJ Rodman, Joshua Morgan — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 11, 2023

The first obvious detail to note: no Bronny James in the starting five.

That’s not a shocker. The loaded backcourt with Collier and Boogie means that Andy Enfield is in a position where he can rotate players and distribute minutes. We talked about this a lot in previous months.

Remember: Who starts is less important than Enfield being able to share minutes so that Collier, Boogie, and Bronny can all stay fresh throughout the season and are not worn down in March. Instead of playing Collier and Boogie 35 minutes a night and Bronny 20 to get 90 minutes of playing time for his backcourt trio, Enfield can play Collier 32 minutes, Boogie for 30, and Bronny for 28 to arrive at those same 90 minutes.

There are different ways to create the same amount of minutes for these players. Also, roles and workloads will evolve over the season due to player performance and the needs of each matchup.

NOTABLE DETAILS, PART TWO

The other big eye-opener here is that Josh Morgan is ahead of Vince Iwuchukwu right now. Again, that doesn’t mean Iwuchukwu will necessarily have a limited role, but it does suggest that Morgan is first in the big man rotation. That does mean Morgan’s development is proceeding well, which is really good for USC.

The real question: Does this mean Iwuchukwu’s development is slower than expected? We shouldn’t make assumptions here, given that Iwuchukwu’s health problems limited his time on the floor and in practice sessions last season. Building his fitness base isn’t a quick fix.

If we look ahead to the big season opener against Kansas State on November 6, let’s say Morgan plays 25 minutes while Iwuchukwu is able to provide 20 high-energy minutes. Kijani Wright plays 15 quality minutes and Page chips in with eight stolen minutes in the first half. That would be 68 big-man minutes, basically the equivalent of two bigs playing 34 minutes each, except that the workload would be distributed among four guys. If minute totals are lower but each big man defends and rebounds really well when on the floor, that’s a winning combination for USC.

The depth is the real story here, as Rothstein alluded to earlier. If the depth turns into quality across the board, with each player making valuable contributions, USC will have a very fresh team entering March, since no single player will be overextended and run into the ground.

OUR ANALYSIS

Dec 14, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Andy Enfield reacts against the Long Beach State Beach in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rothstein set the table for us. Now let’s offer a few of our own insights.

The first thing to emphasize is how deep this USC roster is. You can see that Enfield has so many options in terms of lineup combinations. If he needs offense, if he needs defense, if he needs length on the floor, if he needs shooting on the floor, he can go to various lineups.

This season and its outcomes will be less about the tactics Enfield uses, more about the combinations which enable him to meet different needs at any point in a game.

What will be the scoring lineup? What will be the defensive stopper lineup? What will be the best two-way lineup which maximizes offense without sacrificing defense? Which lineup will enable Enfield to steal extra rest for Collier, Boogie, and Kobe Johnson, the three players who are most likely to play 30 or more minutes per game and who figure to be USC’s playing-time leaders?

USC has a lot of pieces. It’s Enfield’s job to make them fit in a way which keeps the team fresh in February and March. USC needs 10 players to be contributors. The Trojans haven’t previously had that in the Enfield era. The coach needs a deeper bench to make this season everything it can become.

GREECE-CROATIA TRIP

Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bronny James attends game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Remember: USC is taking an early-August trip to Greece and Croatia to play against European teams. This trip should prove highly beneficial for the team and for Enfield. The main purpose, beyond (obviously) giving everyone a chance to play together and get used to live-game action as a collective whole, is precisely to see which lineup combinations work. It doesn’t matter if USC wins or loses these European games. They’re exhibitions. What matters is that Enfield and his staff walk away from Europe and head into October preseason practice with a much better understanding of which lineup combinations work best for different purposes.

If Enfield gains an awareness of which combinations will maximize output in different statistical categories — scoring, rebounding, defense, shot blocking, 3-point shooting, free throw creation — that’s a lot of helpful information heading into the most anticipated USC basketball season since the 1970s.

As Jon Rothstein would say: “USC: more than just a football school.”

