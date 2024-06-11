National championships to be held in 2024 Crazy 8s 8K Run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of the country’s top athletes will return to the 2024 Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K Run in July.

According to a release from Visit Kingsport, the Crazy 8s 8K Run has hosted the USA Track and Field (USATAF) Men’s 8K Road Championship for the past two years. The competitors will return again in 2024 with even more on the line.

3 years since disappearance | Parents of Summer Wells feel targeted by authorities

The USATAF Women’s 8K Road Championship will also be held during Fun Fest’s Crazy 8s.

Both championships are presented by Gatorade and will be run simultaneously during the 8K Run.

Crazy 8s is a Fun Fest Festival tradition, during which runners race along Kingsport’s candle-lit streets.

The 2024 race will be held July 20.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.