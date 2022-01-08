National Championship: Where Alabama ranks in key stats

In an SEC Championship rematch, Georgia (14-1) takes on Alabama (14-1) for the national title on Monday night in Indianapolis.

Both teams dominated their semifinal matchups. Alabama routed Cincinnati 27-6 and Georgia took care of Michigan 34-11.

The two best teams in the nation are set to square off in the biggest game of the year as UGA seeks for redemption after a 41-24 loss in Atlanta a month ago.

Here’s how Alabama stacks up by the numbers:

Scoring Offense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks 3rd in the nation in scoring offense with Bryce Young and crew putting up an impressive 41.4 points per game.

Rushing offense

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates with Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) after scoring a touchdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21. Robinson scored four touchdowns. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks 72nd in the nation in rushing offense at 158.5 yards per game on the ground.

Passing offense

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks 8th in the nation at 336 passing yards per game, led by quarterback Bryce Young.

Total offense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a receiving touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

In total yards, Alabama’s offense ranks 4th nationally at 494.6 yards per game.

First downs

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks 12 in first downs at 24.6 per game.

Penalties

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama currently averages 7.1 penalties per game, resulting in 67.7 yards given up. That’s 115th nationally.

Sacks allowed

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks No. 110, allowing 37 sacks this year and 2.64 sacks per game. Georgia did not register a sack against Bama in the SEC Championship Game.

Scoring defense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) has a reception broken up by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Daniel Wright (3) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama currently ranks 13th in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game.

Rushing defense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama ranks No. 2 in rush defense, giving up 82.4 yards per game on the ground.

Passing defense

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama, at 217.6 yards allowed per game through the air, ranks 49th in passing defense.

Total defense

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

At 6th in the nation, the Alabama defense is allowing 299.8 total yards of offense per game.

Sacks

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) pressures Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s pass rush has tallied 52 sacks through 14 games, ranking 3rd nationally.

