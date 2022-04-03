National Championship Storylines for Kansas vs. North Carolina

Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through some of the top storylines heading into the National Championship Game between Kansas and North Carolina.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: The championship game is set, and it's number eight North Carolina, versus no one Kansas for the title. This will be the 12th time these two teams have ever faced one another. And Kansas came out on top in the last outing, back in 2013. North Carolina will need to contain the perimeter shooting of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun on Monday night. Agbaji set the Final Four record in 3 point field goal percentage, when he went 6 for 7 against Villanova on Saturday. The inside battle of David McCormick and Armando Bacot, will be the difference maker in this game. Bacot is averaging a double double in the tournament. And despite rolling his ankle late in the game against Duke, he grabbed 21 rebounds, and added 11 points. McCormick led all players in the win over Villanova, with 25 points and added nine rebounds. Caleb Love has proven he has no fear in the final minutes of big games. And is playing his best basketball of the season in the tournament. Averaging 20 points in the last five games. This is Hubert Davis' first trip to the championship game, as the head coach in North Carolina. And Bill Self's third time leading Kansas. Tip off for the championship game will be Monday night at 9:20 PM Eastern. And for continual coverage on all college basketball news, keep it right here on Yahoo sports.