What is the national championship game spread? Odds and lines for Purdue vs. UConn

The NCAA Division I men's college basketball national championship game is set to tip off a day after an exciting women's national title game. Both the UConn Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers enter the game with high stakes and something to prove.

For UConn, a win in Monday night's game means back-to-back titles, something that's been done by just seven teams since the tournament began in 1939. For Purdue, a win gives the Boilermakers their first national basketball title in program history.

Sportsbooks' odds have favored the Huskies since the matchup was set, and the betting lines have only moved further into UConn's favor. The closest game they have played in the tournament so far was against Alabama in the Final Four, a clash they won by 14 points.

Here's everything to know to bet on the men's college basketball national championship.

Purdue vs. UConn: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

UConn are favorites to defeat Purdue in Monday's national championship game, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday morning.

Spread: UConn (-7.5)

Moneyline: UConn (-300); Purdue (+250)

Over/under: 145.5

How to watch Purdue vs. UConn: TV, streaming and schedule

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Cable TV: TBS/TNT/truTV

Streaming: Paramount+; Hulu + Live TV; NCAA March Madness Live app; fuboTV

