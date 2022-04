National Championship Expert Picks, Predictions: North Carolina vs Kansas

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the National Championship between North Carolina and Kansas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NCAA Tournament Final Four Expert Picks

UNC vs KU Point Total | Expert Picks So Far

NCAA Tournament National Championship

North Carolina vs Kansas

Line: Kansas -4, o/u: 152

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Kansas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Carolina

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: North Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas

NCAA Tournament National Championship Point Total Over/Under: North Carolina vs Kansas

Line: Kansas -4, o/u: 152

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Over

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Under

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Under

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Over

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Over

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Under

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Under

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Over

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Over

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Over

CONSENSUS PICK: Over

North Carolina vs Kansas | Expert Picks So Far

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions Results So Far

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

Straight Up: 36-22, ATS: 29-29

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

Straight Up: 32-22, ATS: 31-27

Pete Fiutak, CFN

Straight Up: 35-23, ATS: 26-32

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

Straight Up: 40-18, ATS: 35-23

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Straight Up: 36-22, ATS: 31-27

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

Straight Up: 40-18, ATS: 36-22

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

Straight Up: 38-20, ATS: 36-22

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

Straight Up: 40-18, ATS: 28-30

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

Straight Up: 36-22, ATS: 25-33

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

Straight Up: 23-35, ATS: 27-31

CONSENSUS PICK

Straight Up: 39-19, ATS: 34-24

North Carolina vs Kansas | UNC vs KU Point Total