National Championship Expert Picks, Predictions: North Carolina vs Kansas
North Carolina vs Kansas: CFN expert picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament National Championship
How does a team refocus after a win like UNC's on Saturday? From 'Miracle on Ice' to the Notre Dame women's basketball team, getting up for the game after the big one isn't a foregone conclusion.
Most Duke basketball players leave the court and don't shake hands after losing to UNC in the Final Four.
“Usually the better team wins when you get here. “
"When you've been around those two as long as I have, I really, truly have no interest in hearing anything they have to say," the UConn coach said.
Set your reminders for Monday night when UNC plays Kansas for the national championship.
“I can take the heat, but when you write something and it’s during one of the most important times of our season, let it be factual.”
If there were ever any questions regarding how Roy Williams is approaching Monday night's national championship game, rest assured: He's all UNC.
Roy Williams coached both Kansas and North Carolina over his 33 years in college basketball. Here's a look at what he accomplished with both teams.
The No. 8 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the men's college basketball national championship game.
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski didn't ride off into a perfect sunset, but that wasn't his concern after the loss. He was focused on comforting his young team.
Many, but certainly not all, of the national experts believe KU will beat North Carolina.
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be after North Carolina and Kansas play for the national title? We make our best guess prediction before the real final poll comes out.
As absurd as the NCAA and college basketball have become, it's only fitting that a coach under fire for allegedly breaking the rules could be hoisting the trophy late Monday night.
