National champions signing autographs in Dayton this weekend

May 23—Fans in Dayton will have a chance to meet two recent college national champions Saturday.

Bree Hall, a member of two national title teams in women's basketball at South Carolina, and Rod Moore, a starting safety for the Michigan team that won the College Football Playoff last season, will be hosting a joint signing event Saturday at center court at the Dayton Mall.

From 2-4 p.m., the pair will sign autographs for no charge, and they are set to donate half of the money they are receiving from sponsors to Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley.

A 2021 Wayne High School grad, Hall scored seven points in 18 minutes as South Carolina beat Iowa in the national championship game in April. She ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game in her first season as a starter. She also was part of a national title team as a freshman and went to the Final Four with the Gamecocks as a sophomore.

A 2021 Northmont High School grad, Moore is a three-year starter at safety for Michigan. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season when his late interception clinched the Wolverines' victory over Ohio State.

He has 141 career tackles and six interceptions, but his status for the season is uncertain after he suffered a leg injury that required surgery in April.

Both will be seniors this fall.