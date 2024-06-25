National champ gymnasts soar at summer camp in Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — When you sign up for summer camp, you’re on the team with Coach Kevin.

He calls the shots.

Like an Olympian, as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers sitting in the audience for these Louisiana gymnasts.

Some of the kids at Young Audiences Charter School, Kate Middleton Campus, are gymnasts at the camp.

Some other kids are athletes in art. Their works of art directed by their own kind of coach. She is artist Patsy Grace.

She graces them for visual arts. The camp is a hit. From the gym floor to the art gallery.

If these Louisiana kids sent home post cards from summer camp, they’d have quite a message to write.

