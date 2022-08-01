National Center on Sexual Exploitation: Deshaun Watson's suspension 'should have been stricter'

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was "rightly suspended" but felt the six-game penalty was too lenient after he was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct in massage sessions.

On Monday morning, the independent arbitrator overseeing the investigation of Watson's case, retired judge Sue L. Robinson, found that Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy and suspended Watson six games, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the news had not yet been publicly announced.

"We believe that (Watson's) suspension should have been stricter, but we are thankful that the league has begun to take seriously matters of sexual exploitation by holding players like Mr. Watson accountable," NCOSE CEO Dawn Hawkins said Monday in a statement.

"The 24 civil suits filed against Mr. Watson represent survivors who accused him of sexual abuse and sexploitation. Sexual assault and violence against women are a pervasive blight on our society."

According to the league's collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has three days to appeal the decision. The NFL Players Association also has that ability, but the union issued a statement Sunday indicating that it cooperated fully, will stand by Robinson's decision and called on the NFL to do the same.

Also on Monday, Watson settled three of the four remaining civil lawsuits against him that had been active, leaving one of the 24 unresolved.

The attorney of the 24 women who sued Watson, Tony Buzbee, did not immediately reveal which plaintiff is the only one not to have settled with Watson after 20 other women reached confidential settlements with him in June.

The alleged incidents involving Watson came during his tenure with the Houston Texans, who traded Watson to the Browns in March. The Texans in turn recently reached confidential settlements with 30 women with claims related to Watson after being accused of enabling his behavior, including giving him nondisclosure agreements to have the women sign.

In March, the NCOSE wrote to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, asking that they publicly reveal what conditions they placed on Watson after they gave him a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract.

