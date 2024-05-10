National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveils official bobblehead for Razorback Coach John Calipari

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Coach Cal now has a bobblehead that’s sporting the right amount of Razorback red.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has unveiled a new bobblehead for recently hired Razorback Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Calipari.

Two versions of the bobblehead are on offer, one with Cal in a Razorback quarter zip and the other with a sport coat. Officials said each bobblehead will be individually numbered.

Courtesy of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

“We are excited to be releasing the first Coach Calipari Arkansas Razorbacks bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The excitement for Coach Calipari and the future of Arkansas basketball is off the charts, and we know fans will love these new bobbleheads featuring Coach Cal.”

Each version of the bobblehead can be pre-ordered for $30. Those interested in getting their hands on one can head to Store.BobbleheadHall.com.

