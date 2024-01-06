National analysts noticed how well Miller Moss played in the Holiday Bowl

The USC Trojans stunned the world by defeating Louisville in the Holiday Bowl despite being without a number of stars.

The biggest surprise of them all was the six-touchdown performance by Miller Moss. After Malachi Nelson entered the transfer portal, there are indications that Moss could be the guy in 2024.

In an ESPN piece that discussed some bowl tidbits, Blake Baumgartner mentioned that Moss could very well be the guy in 2024:

“Does Lincoln Riley now have Caleb Williams’ successor in-house with redshirt sophomore Miller Moss? Moss deserves a long, hard look after throwing for 372 passing yards and a Holiday Bowl-record six touchdown passes in the 42-28 victory over Louisville. With Malachi Nelson (No. 1 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300) in the transfer portal, a need to overhaul the defense and the program moving to the Big Ten, USC has plenty to do before opening the 2024 season against LSU in Las Vegas. One spectacular start in San Diego for the inexperienced Moss (914 passing yards and nine TD passes in eight career games over three seasons) could very well lead to the long-term answer USC needs at the game’s most important position.”

The Trojans have missed out on a number of quarterbacks in the portal, with the latest being Kansas State transfer Will Howard, who just decided to join Ohio State.

Nonetheless, Moss returning and being the starter in 2024 is generating buzz after a historic Holiday Bowl outing.

