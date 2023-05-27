National analysts mention Ross Bjork of Texas A&M as a possible USC AD candidate

Plenty of possibilities are being thrown around to be the next athletic director for USC following Mike Bohn’s resignation. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic mentioned a few names, some of which we have already discussed:

“If it’s more important to have someone with Big Ten or SEC experience, there’s Washington State’s Pat Chun, who spent 15 years at Ohio State; Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork, who spent five years at UCLA; or Pitt’s Heather Lyke, who spent 15 years at Ohio State,” Mandel wrote.

Pat Chun and Heather Lyke are figures we have already examined, and both have experience in the SEC or the Big Ten, which feels like a necessity with USC going to the Big Ten in 2024.

However, one surprising name here is Ross Bjork of Texas A&M, who was mentioned by Mandel. Scott Schrader of On3 also has Bjork listed as a candidate, so there is some serious buzz about this one.

Bjork spent time as AD at both the University of Mississippi and Western Kentucky University, and he was even the youngest FBS AD when he was hired by Western Kentucky in 2010.

Bjork was at Ole Miss during the Hugh Freeze drama. He recently caught a ton of backlash for giving Jimbo Fisher an extension despite a poor year in College Station. But, maybe a fresh start makes sense for both sides.

Real talk, however: This would be more of a fresh start for Bjork, less of one for USC.

This is not someone the Trojans should pursue.

