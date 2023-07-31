Nation’s top WR at Florida for first day of training camp

The top player in the class of 2024, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, is back in Gainesville, and he’s spending the day observing Florida’s first day of fall training camp with his friend (and UF commit) DJ Lagway.

Smith, an Ohio State commit, arrived in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit, according to Gators Online. Lagway’s role is to make him feel comfortable at UF. The two have developed a friendship over the past couple of months, and Lagway wants Smith to catch his passes in college.

Flipping him won’t be an easy task, though. Back in April, former Florida quarterback commit Austin Simmons told Gators Wire that he was optimistic about Smith’s chances of flipping. The two are from the same area, but this is a recruitment that will likely remain competitive until December.

#Gators QB commit DJ Lagway and WR target Jeremiah Smith at first practice of preseason camp. pic.twitter.com/4rbVnA8bsh — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) July 31, 2023

Right now, Ohio State still has him locked up, but there’s a clear interest from Smith when it comes to the in-state schools. Smith is coming off a visit to Florida State, according to Gators Online, so being close to home could end up being a difference-maker.

Smith is a consensus five-star recruit, ranked No. 1 or No. 2 overall everywhere but ESPN, where he is still a top-10 player in his class. The On3 industry ranking has him at No. 1 overall in the class of 2024.

