Nation’s top uncommitted DL names top 3 schools

Five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland is narrowing down his top schools. Breland is the top-rated uncommitted defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

The elite defensive lineman plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the top high school programs in the nation. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman visited Georgia football over the summer.

The talented defender ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, the second-ranked defensive lineman. Breland is the top player in California, per 247Sports. As a junior, Breland recorded 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Who are Aydin Breland’s top three schools?

Top school: Oregon Ducks

Five-star defensive line recruit Aydin Breland visited Oregon in June. Will he stay on the West Coast and play for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks?

Ducks Wire

Top school: Miami Hurricanes

Breland is strongly considering the Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes need to have recruiting success with players like Breland in order to continue to make up ground in the ACC.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Aydin Breland recently wore some Georgia gear for a Mater Dei game.

The five-star visited Athens, Georgia, for the Georgia versus South Carolina game. Breland has to be impressed with Georgia’s recent success at producing NFL draft picks along the defensive line. The Bulldogs had two defensive linemen selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs are recruiting at a very high level and aren’t afraid to recruit elite talent from the West Coast.

Out of the running: Texas A&M

Breland took an official visit to Texas A&M this summer, but is likely going in another direction. The Aggies have been a recruiting powerhouse recently, but have not had a good product on the field.

Aggies Wire

Breland plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game

Extremely blessed and honored to announce my commitment to the Under Armor All American game ‼️@UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/ONHuiNRuJi — Aydin Breland (@AydinBreland) August 15, 2023

The elite defensive line recruit committed to the Under Armour All-America Game in Aug. 2023. The 2024 Under Armour All-America Game will be played in Orlando, Florida.

Breland's top schools announcement

Final 3️⃣

Where the crib at 🏠⁉️🤔 pic.twitter.com/8OAdmPM7SO — Aydin Breland (@AydinBreland) September 13, 2023

The five-star considers Georgia, Miami, and Oregon to be his final three schools.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire