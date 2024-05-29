Nation’s top safety DJ Pickett sets official visit this weekend with LSU

The LSU football team is currently assembling what could be the best high school recruiting class yet under coach Brian Kelly in the 2025 cycle, and it could be close to making some inroads with the top safety in the country.

On Wednesday, DJ Pickett announced that he will be taking an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend, which will begin on Friday. Pickett, a Zephyrhills (Tampa) prospect, ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the country by the 247Sports composite rankings, which list him as a cornerback.

There are no crystal ball projections for Pickett, but Miami is a slim favorite per On3 followed by LSU and Georgia.

Corey Raymond has had some nice early returns since returning to LSU this offseason as the defensive backs coach. The Tigers currently hold just one defensive back commitment in four-star, top-150 cornerback Jaboree Antoine, but they find themselves in the mix for several more, including Pickett.

