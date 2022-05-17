Nation’s top running back to visit Notre Dame

A bit of a stunner has emerged in the form of good news for Notre Dame as the nation’s top rated running back in the 2023 recruiting class will be making an official visit to campus on June 13.

Richard Young, a 5-11, 199-pound Lehigh Acres (Fla.) junior previously released his seven finalists without naming Notre Dame, but plans to visit South Bend according to his Twitter account. ESPN ranks Young as the top running back in the 2023 recruiting class and 11th overall prospect in the nation while Rivals has him pegged as the second-best at his position and 247Sports puts him third.

Whichever is the case it’s great news for Notre Dame.

Think to yourself for a minute about how many times we’ve wondered how Notre Dame can bridge the gap between themselves and the truly elites and players like Young do that.

Notre Dame OV …. June 13th #Golrish🍀 — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) May 17, 2022

Now don’t get it confused as Marcus Freeman, Deland McCullough, and the rest of the Notre Dame staff have a ton of making up to do if they’re to pull this off, but the fact that Notre Dame is even getting the nation’s top running back on campus for a visit speaks to the different mentality this program has taken on in recruiting the past five months.

