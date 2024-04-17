Nation’s top running back in 2026 to visit Michigan football this week

Ohio State fans proclaim that Tony Alford can’t recruit, but Michigan football is already seeing big returns after adding the former Buckeyes running backs coach.

While former RB coach Mike Hart was beyond stellar at developing his players, he lacked gusto on the recruiting trail. Alford is at least bringing that to Ann Arbor with multiple top prospects at the position now turning their face toward Michigan despite not appearing to have the Wolverines in the mix previously.

One such recruit is 2026 Woodbury Forest (Va.) five-star running back Savion Hiter, the top tailback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. Hiter quickly received an offer from the maize and blue once Alford made it to campus and now he, himself, will make it to campus just days before the spring game. Hiter announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he’ll be in Ann Arbor on Thursday, April 18.

Given Michigan’s penchant for running the ball, it should be an attractive destination for any running back, yet, the Wolverines haven’t received the type of publicity for prospective recruits as one might think. There are few programs that emphasize the run as much as Michigan, and now Alford and Sherrone Moore will have an opportunity to present their cases.

Michigan offered Hiter on just March 28 and appear to be generating significant interest for the incoming junior in high school.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire