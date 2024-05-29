Nation’s top recruit throws shade at Michigan’s quarterback development

After seeing Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy get drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, you’d expect more high profile prospects giving the Wolverines a longer look.

Well, that hasn’t exactly happened for That Team Up North, unlike what has happened for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been able to parlay multiple first round quarterbacks into big time recruiting success.

While Michigan had the No. 1 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and quarterback Bryce Underwood in its backyard, they swung and missed as he committed to LSU in January. His reasoning is pretty simple, the Wolverines don’t develop quarterbacks.

“At Michigan you got…” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZWdmgLnFd9 — Garrison of Scarlet & Blue Show (@mr_morals44) May 29, 2024

Ohio State had a similar situation, with Tavien St. Clair as its home state star quarterback and secured a commitment from him. The same can’t be said about Michigan.

