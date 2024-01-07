Nation’s top recruit Bryce Underwood commits to… not Penn State

OK, this is probably not at all unexpected, but Penn State did not land the biggest commitment in program history on Saturday. Quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation’s top-rated recruit, announced his commitment to LSU. The Tigers now have a commitment from the nation’s top-rated quarterback, wide receiver, and running back in the Class of 2025.

Penn State quarterback coach Danny O’Brien was a key recruiter on Penn State’s behalf in the effort to land the highly-coveted quarterback recruit, and Underwood spoke highly of his relationship and experience with O’Brien during the recruiting process. But Penn State was likely always a team not likely to secure Underwood’s commitment.

LSU was a program that got in early in the recruiting process for Underwood, and LSU’s case was boosted with its quarterback history that now includes the most recent Heisman Trophy winner with Jayden Daniels.

Penn State did host Underwood for an unofficial visit in late September 2023.

