Nation’s top-ranked CB sets multi-day visit to Florida

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the names at the top of Billy Napier‘s recruiting board at Florida, and he’s planning on visiting the university in March.

McClain showed an early interest in Florida under the old staff, but this will be his first chance to meet with the new group in person. His mother told Gators Online that the trip will be a multi-day visit on March 19-20. Napier stopped by Lake Gibson High in January but was only able to speak with coaches due to the NCAA’s recruiting rules.

Florida is competing with Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State among others for McClain. The Bulldogs and Hurricanes have already brought him on campus in 2022, and he’s set to stop by Alabama on March 5. Michigan is another school in the mix that’s looking to host him next month.

In anticipation of the visit to Gainesville, Napier and members of his staff sent the defensive back a video for his birthday. His mother thanked Gator Nation for the support on social media, and it’s clear that they are treating McClain as a priority target.

Cornerbacks coach and recruiting extraordinaire Corey Raymond is also heavily involved in this one. He helped Napier land five-star safety Kamari Wilson in just a few weeks for the class of 2022.

The 247Sports composite ranks McClain as the No. 1 cornerback in the country and No. 3 overall in the class of 2023.

