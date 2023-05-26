Nation’s top interior OL includes the Oklahoma Sooners in top 8

The Oklahoma Sooners have built such a reputation along the offensive line that they generally get mentioned in recruiting battles for the top offensive line of the country.

The Sooners have been recruiting four-star offensive lineman Liam Andrews heavily for the last year, hosting him on a pair of unofficial visits this spring. The Sooners offered the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country last May and have kept building the relationship. That’s earned the Sooners a place on Andrews’ top 10 as he narrows his recruitment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Sooners are included alongside Penn State, Wisconsin, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Florida, and South Carolina.

“Oklahoma is a place with great culture,” Andrews told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “They have a great program for personal development outside of football and have a great fanbase and culture. Ol Coach Bedenbaugh is a great developer of NFL talent as well.”

Verified size with impressive length. Being recruited to play on offensive and defensive lines but more upside on offensive side. Has basketball and lacrosse in his athletic background. Jumbo athlete with impressive athleticism given size that stood out during in-person eval. Excellent body control. Twitched athlete with ability to bend and win leverage regardless of which side of ball being played. Plays physical and fast. Consistently manhandles physically overmatched prospects. Embraces physical aspect. Has fast and active hands. As offensive lineman, is sound technically and athleticism shines. Sinks hips well and drives up and into defender. Consistently gets hands inside and uses strength well. Initial punch is forceful and with meaning. Is strong is pass pro base. Plays mean and with nasty streak. Once engaged, drives legs and clears the defender with ease. On defense, mostly lines up as 5-tech. Gets off quickly at snap and can stack and shed. Demonstrates closing speed. Flashes swim and rip moves. Well drilled and uses combination moves. Technique is strong and impressive given work load on both sides of ball. Shows some ability to dip shoulder and get around edge. Build and skill set likely means move inside in college if he remains on defense. Has to continue to develop upper body strength. In pass pro, has to work on kick step and refine ability to mirror. Multi-year starter who can get early playing time at high-level program. Has early round NFL draft potential. – Brian Dohn, 247Sports National Recruiting Expert

Though the Oklahoma Sooners will have to overcome the big-time programs on the east coast, they’ve shown the ability to recruit across the country. With Bill Bedenbaugh’s track record, you can’t rule the Sooners out of any recruitment until a prospect signs their national letter of intent.

Advertisement

Liam Andrews’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

No Rivals FutureCast predictions as this time.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Penn State Nittany Lions out in front at the moment, with Boston College a close second.

No crystal ball predictions at this time.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 134 6 2 Rivals 4 179 12 2 247Sports 4 102 4 1 247 Composite 4 82 4 2 On3 Recruiting 4 55 2 2 On3 Industry 4 77 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Brookline, Mass. Projected Position IOL Height 6-5 Weight 260 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 4, 2022

Unofficial Visit June 18, 2022

Unofficial Visit Jan. 28, 2023

Advertisement

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Florida

Miami

Ohio State

Penn State

Wisconsin

Auburn

Boston College

Michigan

Michigan State

Nebraska

Notre Dame

South Carolina

Tennessee

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Liam Andrews is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 270 IOL from Brookline, MA is ranked as the No. 1 IOL in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/2ZGM1mPNb3 pic.twitter.com/aMFv0kUBb4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire