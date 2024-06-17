Nation’s top interior offensive lineman, LSU target sets commitment date

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a red-hot start, and we’re now in the midst of the most important part of the recruiting calendar as each weekend in June has featured a number of high-profile official visitors.

This past weekend was headlined by a pair of players who rank at the top of their respective position groups. No. 1 safety Jonah Williams was in attendance, and coach Jay Johnson’s baseball program stepped in to help recruit the two-sport star.

Also in town was Carius Curne, the top interior offensive lineman in the class. After his visit to Baton Rouge, Curne has set a commitment date for Wednesday, June 19.

#LSU welcomed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America to Baton Rouge over the weekend: Carius Curne. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder is fresh off of a multi-day stay in Death Valley with Brad Davis pushing for his services. Curne shared photos from his visit to The Boot: pic.twitter.com/7uKgnwYsqo — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) June 17, 2024

Curne, who hails from Marion, Arkansas, ranks No. 84 nationally and is the top player in Arkansas per On3’s industry rankings. Those have him as the No. 5 IOL, but On3’s own rankings are higher on him, placing him in the top 25 nationally as the top interior lineman in the nation.

The Tigers received three crystal balls from 247Sports to land Curne in March, and with a 93.9% chance to land him per the On3 recruiting prediction machine, they seem to be in good shape as we’re 48 hours out from his announcement.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire