Nation’s top EDGE receives visit from Florida coaches

Florida coaches are out and about paying visits to top recruiting targets across the country, and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson was in Duncanville, Texas, on Wednesday to see five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons, according to Swamp247.

Simmons was on campus recently to see Florida’s Orange and Blue Game and has held an offer from the Gators since last summer. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Simmons is set to return on the weekend of June 23 for another visit.

The interest appears to be there, but Florida hasn’t quite jumped out in front of the recruiting race just yet.

“Not too many Texas people go to Florida,” Simmons said. “Florida is different. I want to see what Florida is talking about too. I like the coaches at Florida. They’re hard-working, they’re going to push you for real. That’s what I need, someone to push me, get me right for the next level and push me.”

Billy Napier has been another main point of contact at UF for Simmons, and it never hurts to have the head coach in the mix. The LSU Tigers have a crystal ball projection submitted for Simmons, but Florida still has time to work its way in.

Simmons is No. 3 overall on the 247sports composite and is No. 1 among edge rushers in the class. On3’s industry ranking agrees with those numbers, adding that he’s the top player out of Texas as well.

