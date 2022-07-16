Nation’s top cornerback recruit planning return date to the Swamp

The top defensive back in the class of 2023 is still considering Florida, but it looks like five-star cornerback Cormani McClain will make a decision closer to the end of the year rather than the end of summer date he teased back in spring. He now plans to take official visits over the season and decide around December, according to Swamp247.

McClain also is likely to attend Florida’s upcoming Friday Night Lights camp on July 29, but he said that the trip is not official just yet. Speaking of visits that are official, McClain made his way down to Miami in June for his first of five OVs. Alabama will get the second one on October 5 when the Crimson Tide hosts Texas A&M, and Florida and Georgia should get one as well.

The Gators have kept close with McClain, especially cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. It was Raymond who helped Billy Napier reel in Kamari Wilson last cycle and his reputation as an elite defensive backs coach is a big plus for McClain.

“Coach C-Ray, me and him have a great relationship,” McClain said to 247Sports. “I think it’s there. He produced a lot of great athletes. I look to Coach C-Ray as one of those guys that I know is going to get your to the league and the things you need to get there.”

The 247Sports composite ranks McClain No. 3 overall and No. 1 among cornerbacks in the class of 2023. He’s also the top-ranked player in the state of Florida out of Lakeland High.

