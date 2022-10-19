Nation’s top 2023 cornerback recruit announces commitment date

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2023 has announced his commitment date.

Cormani McClain will be announcing his commitment on Thursday, Oct. 27 with the Florida Gators the front-runners to land the five-star’s services. The commitment will take place at The RP Landing Center in Lakeland, Florida. The in-person event is open to the public, with registration available on Eventbrite.

The Lakeland native is considered to be the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class and the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He is behind only Texas-commit, quarterback Arch Manning in the 2023 recruiting rankings. The On 3 Consensus is the only recruiting ranking system that incorporates all four major recruiting companies: On3, 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Florida Gators a 94.9% chance of signing the top player in the state of Florida. Alabama is the closest team, with just a 2% chance of signing McClain, per the RPM.

Adding McClain to the Gators 2023 recruiting class would be the biggest moment of the Billy Napier era by a long shot. Napier has continually preached the importance of keeping the best players in Florida inside the state. Landing the No. 1 player in Florida in Napier’s first full recruiting class would go a long way in the eyes of a fan base unhappy with the on-field results thus far.

McClain’s announcement will be two days before Florida plays Georgia in their annual neutral-site matchup. The game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

