Nation starting to realize how good Arkansas kicker Cam Little is

Cam Little took almost no time to insert himself into the conversation as potentially Arkansas’ greatest kicker. Something Razorbacks’ fans have known for two-plus years, though, is now becoming more known outside of the Natural State.

Little was named Lou Groza Star of the Week for the second time just a day after being named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Arkansas’ win over Florida on Saturday.

Little made field goals of 22, 37, 41 and 49 yards. The longest one tied the game at 33, allowing for Arkansas to get to overtime and eventually win.

The four makes also moved Little ahead of Todd Latourette for fifth on Arkansas’ all-time field goal list. Little currently sits at 49 career makes, just 12 from tying the school’s leader, Zach Hocker.

Little will seek to inch closer to the record Saturday when Arkansas hosts Auburn at 3 p.m.

