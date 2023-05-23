Nation’s No. 6 ranked player schedules visit to Georgia

2024 five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland has scheduled a visit to Georgia for Friday, June 16, Greg Biggins of 247Sports reports.

Breland ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, the No. 2 ranked defensive lineman, and as the top player in the state of California.

He plays his high school football at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA.

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Breland recently saw his standing increase when 247Sports updated its recruiting rankings for the 2024 class. Breland moved from No. 25 to No. 6 overall in the updated rankings.

247Sports reports that Breland’s visit to Georgia will be sandwiched between a June 9 visit to Miami and a June 23 trip to Oregon.

During his junior season, he recorded 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also had four games with multiple tackles for loss.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DL Aydin Breland has locked in his first three official visits with #Georgia #Miami and #Oregon https://t.co/5pU3fYMcJD pic.twitter.com/846qZTbxmn — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire