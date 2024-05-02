Nation’s No. 44 recruit commits to Georgia basketball, declares for NBA draft

Four-star center recruit Somto Cyril has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs basketball program. Cyril, who previously signed for the Kentucky Wildcats, did not want to follow head coach John Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari’s departure allowed Cyril to be released from his national letter of intent.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center plays basketball for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia. The four-star is ranked as the nation’s No. 44 recruit, No. 9 center and No. 4 player in Georgia.

Somto Cyril’s commitment to Georgia gives the Bulldogs five newcomers (and counting) for the 2024-2025 college basketball season. Cyril joins five-star forward Asa Newell as incoming true freshman for the Bulldogs. Georgia has the No. 17 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.

Cyril has a well-developed frame for a true freshman. The Overtime Elite center is a good rim protector and a powerful dunker.

Cyril is putting his name into the 2024 NBA draft in addition to committing to Georgia. The lengthy center is looking to get feedback from NBA teams while maintaining his college eligibility.

Somto Cyril has committed to GEORGIA & DECLARED for the 2024 NBA DRAFT 💯 @somto_cyril pic.twitter.com/LAqylyj4qq — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) April 30, 2024

Georgia basketball has already seen numerous additions and departures this offseason. We are tracking every player to enter or exit the Bulldogs’ basketball program this spring.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire