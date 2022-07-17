Nation’s No. 2 linebacker, Troy Bowles, picks Georgia over Ohio State and Oklahoma

This didn’t come as much of a surprise, but many were still holding out hope that Ohio State could swoop in at the last minute and get a somewhat unexpected 2023 prospect.

The nation’s No. 2 rated linebacker, Troy Bowles, out of Tampa, Florida, had Ohio State in his final three but looked like a heavy Georgia lean for quite a while. In the end, there wasn’t a shocker, with the son of Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles picking Georgia on Saturday.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Bowles was ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the recruiting cycle. He plays his high school ball for Jesuit High School.

1000% COMMITTED. GO DAWGS🐶‼️‼️. ALL GLORY TO GOD🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PFdxE6Y34b — Troy Bowles🧟‍♂️ ²³ (@TroyBowles23) July 16, 2022

While it would have been nice to land one of the country’s best linebacking prospects, Ohio State has a young and deep crop of linebackers already on the roster, so the loss wasn’t too great.

Onward and upward, as they say, and on to tracking other top recruits to finish off the 2023 class.

