Nation’s No. 2 linebacker includes Vols in top 10 schools

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson announced his top 10 schools on Wednesday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson, LSU, Texas, Auburn and Ohio State are Atkinson’s top schools.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker is from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

Atkinson is the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 3 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

He finished his freshman season with 112 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 24 quarterback hurries, eight sacks and four pass breakups. Atkinson earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.

The 2026 prospect was also the first player in eighth grade to earn an invite to the All-American Bowl. He unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2022.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire