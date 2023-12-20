Nation’s No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 officially signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The 2024 early signing period is here, and the Oklahoma Sooners have officially received the signature from one of their most sought-after prospects. Taylor Tatum is a five-star prospect and the nation’s top running back in the class of 2024.

Tatum is someone who could come in and immediately contribute to a running back room for Oklahoma that was up and down in 2023. He has a very similar playing style to former Sooners running back Joe Mixon.

He’s not as big as Mixon, though, listed at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds. But he can help in the passing game as well as the running game. He’s also a dual sport athlete who is expected to play both football and baseball at Oklahoma.

Here is what National Scouting Analyst for 247Sports, Gabe Brooks had to say about Tatum:

Instinctive lane-finder. Plays with patience. Presses blocks to allow for holes to materialize. Also knows how to buy a couple more strides of time on perimeter runs to help blockers re-route defenders. Quick-footed in the hole. Regularly makes something out of nothing when penetration disrupts play in the backfield. – Brooks

